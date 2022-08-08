Charity benefit for ALS in Panama City

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the fourth year in a row, the community plans to gather together at a benefit for the cure of a very serious disease.

Doris Freeman, benefit organizer, started this local benefit in memory of her husband, Kent Freeman, who died from ALS six years ago.

Partnered with the ALS Assocation, this event will be held on Saturday, August 13th at Grace Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m. The event is expect to have refreshments, local entertainment, and donations are accepted at the door.

To join the team or make an online donation, you can visit here.

Doris and talent coordinator Casey Naggiar discuss the event in more detail in the video above.

