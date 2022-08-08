Judge: property sale will pay fallen Florida condo’s taxes

FILE - A giant tarp, bottom, covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have...
FILE - A giant tarp, bottom, covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have been working at the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla., on July 4, 2021. Money from the sale of Florida beachfront property where the collapsed condominium tower once stood will pay property taxes rather than owners of the destroyed units, a judge ordered Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A judge says money from the sale of Florida beachfront property where a collapsed condominium tower once stood will be used to pay property taxes of the destroyed units.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said in a brief ruling Monday that the 2022 tax payments should not come from the $96 million previously earmarked to compensate owners of the 136 units of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.

The building collapsed June 24, 2021, killing 98 people.

Instead, Hanzman said the taxes, a little under $800,000, county officials say, should be paid from the $120 million sale of the land formerly occupied by the 12-story building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
A DeFuniak Springs street mural continues to draw controversy from residents.
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Third suspect arrested in two-state double murder
The Vernon community is mourning the loss of Trey Pike.
Trey Pike was more than a football coach
These three men are wanted for capital murder.
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay

Latest News

FILE - Fetty Wap appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26, 2019. Fetty...
Rapper Fetty Wap jailed after alleged FaceTime death threat
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Police: Anne Heche under investigation for DUI and hit-and-run after crash
Zachary Sample, 32, is charged with three counts of sexual battery after police say he sexually...
Massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting 3 women, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over nuclear plant attacks