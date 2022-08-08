Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will remain on the high side this week in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy w/lows in the 70s. On Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with scattered storms starting at the coast and gradually moving inland. Rain chances will be at 50-60%. Highs will reach the upper 80s. The rain chances remain at 50-70% through Saturday with decreasing rain chances Sunday and Monday of next week.

