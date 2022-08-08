Monday Evening Forecast

Rain chances remain high over the panhandle this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will remain on the high side this week in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy w/lows in the 70s. On Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with scattered storms starting at the coast and gradually moving inland. Rain chances will be at 50-60%. Highs will reach the upper 80s. The rain chances remain at 50-70% through Saturday with decreasing rain chances Sunday and Monday of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

