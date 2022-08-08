Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start for now on satellite and radar. However, we’ll expect to see a few stray showers flaring up around the coast early on this morning. The better chance for rain today will be in the afternoon for most.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with most getting started in the mid 70s. We’ll warm quickly this morning with just a few clouds cruising by. Temperatures reach the mid 80s by lunch with highs this afternoon near 90.

Once we get enough heat to develop today, we’ll start to get some scattered storms flaring up this afternoon. So keep the umbrellas handy for the afternoon summer storm.

Most of the week ahead plays out similarly. Some days we’ll have a slightly better chance at catching the afternoon storm than others. But the typical August summery weather pattern of warm and humid days with an afternoon storm chance plays well all week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees and an afternoon storm. Your 7 Day Forecast has similar days ahead all week, with some showing a little more likelihood of catching the afternoon storm than others.

