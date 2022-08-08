Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start for now on satellite and radar. However, we’ll expect to see a few stray showers flaring up around the coast early on this morning. The better chance for rain today will be in the afternoon for most.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with most getting started in the mid 70s. We’ll warm quickly this morning with just a few clouds cruising by. Temperatures reach the mid 80s by lunch with highs this afternoon near 90.

Once we get enough heat to develop today, we’ll start to get some scattered storms flaring up this afternoon. So keep the umbrellas handy for the afternoon summer storm.

Most of the week ahead plays out similarly. Some days we’ll have a slightly better chance at catching the afternoon storm than others. But the typical August summery weather pattern of warm and humid days with an afternoon storm chance plays well all week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees and an afternoon storm. Your 7 Day Forecast has similar days ahead all week, with some showing a little more likelihood of catching the afternoon storm than others.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
A DeFuniak Springs street mural continues to draw controversy from residents.
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
These three men are wanted for capital murder.
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
Two sisters were booked into Bay County Jail on robbery charges after allegedly being involved...
Cell phone scam leads to robbery charge
Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Third suspect arrested in two-state double murder

Latest News

Sunday Night Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels has a beautiful look at our morning.
Friday Forecast
Rain chances continue over the panhandle.
Thursday Evening Forecast