Thistle and Thorne invites you out for Wine 101

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you looking to sit back and relax with a glass of wine this week? Thistle and Thorne has an opportunity for you.

Wine 101 is a tasting event for those who love wine and for those who are new to wine.

“The Wine 101 tasting was designed for servers coming into our restaurant so they can become familiar with the wines that we offer our guests,” Eric Rickards, chef at Thistle and Thorne, said. “And become more comfortable with wine in general if they don’t have a broad base knowledge of wine. "

Tickets are $25 and can be bought at any time at the restaurant or by reaching out online on Thistle and Thorne’s Facebook or Instagram page.

The event kicks off August 11th at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 6:30 p.m.

Sit back, relax, and try wines from all around the world at Thistle and Thorne.

