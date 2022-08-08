Thoughts on seafood? In this week’s Coffee Chat

By Sam Martello
Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mondays on NewsChannel 7 Today will now feature Coffee Chat. During this segment, Sam and Jessica will discuss hot topics, current happenings, and anything that may have happened over the weekend.

In this week’s Coffee Chat, Sam and Jessica discussed Sam trying her first ever baked oyster.

You can watch the segment attached to this article to see what our viewers think about seafood.

