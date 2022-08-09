Back to school with Walton High

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School begins on August 9th and Walton High is thrilled to start.

“Just can’t wait to see our students tomorrow,” Principal Brianna Leavins, Walton high school, said.

Walton high school made waves last year with a high grading on their school.

“We earn a school grade each year,” Principal Leavins, said. “Last year we earned a 61 B, which is one percent away from an A.”

For this achievement, the school celebrated in a special way.

“I told our students last year when we get our A, we’re rolling out a red carpet,” Principal Leavins, said. “Because we fell just shy at 61 B, we rolled out a navy carpet because they still deserve all of the praise.”

The start of school also means school zones will be in effect.

And law enforcement wants to make sure everyone stays safe.

Our police chief in DeFuniak Springs and our sheriff, Sheriff Atkinson, they’re doing operation bluebird to make sure everyone is adhering to the law, speed limits, and those safety measures in the school areas,” A. Russell Hughes, Superintendent of the Walton County School District, said. “Our children are back on the road, they’re driving, they’re on buses, and we want to make sure they arrive to school safe.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.