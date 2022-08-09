Back to school with Walton High

School begins on August 9th and Walton High is thrilled to start.
School begins on August 9th and Walton High is thrilled to start.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School begins on August 9th and Walton High is thrilled to start.

“Just can’t wait to see our students tomorrow,” Principal Brianna Leavins, Walton high school, said.

Walton high school made waves last year with a high grading on their school.

“We earn a school grade each year,” Principal Leavins, said. “Last year we earned a 61 B, which is one percent away from an A.”

For this achievement, the school celebrated in a special way.

“I told our students last year when we get our A, we’re rolling out a red carpet,” Principal Leavins, said. “Because we fell just shy at 61 B, we rolled out a navy carpet because they still deserve all of the praise.”

The start of school also means school zones will be in effect.

And law enforcement wants to make sure everyone stays safe.

Our police chief in DeFuniak Springs and our sheriff, Sheriff Atkinson, they’re doing operation bluebird to make sure everyone is adhering to the law, speed limits, and those safety measures in the school areas,” A. Russell Hughes, Superintendent of the Walton County School District, said. “Our children are back on the road, they’re driving, they’re on buses, and we want to make sure they arrive to school safe.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
The Vernon community is mourning the loss of Trey Pike.
Trey Pike was more than a football coach
Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Third suspect arrested in two-state double murder
A DeFuniak Springs street mural continues to draw controversy from residents.
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
Trey Pike mentored students at Vernon High School.
Vernon community mourns loss of Trey Pike

Latest News

The City of Panama City Beach City Council met today to discuss a smoking ban in city parks and...
Smoking ban coming to Panama City
Time Travel Tuesday
Time Travel Tuesday w/ Bill Hudson
Radiation Oncologist Dr. Steven Finkelstein talks about a monthly Oncology Survivorship Series...
Community invited to Oncology Survivorship Series event
Walton High School Senior Sunrise
Walton High School Senior Sunrise