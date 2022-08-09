Community invited to Oncology Survivorship Series event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cancer survivors and caregivers are invited to attend a monthly Oncology Survivorship Series event.

The event is hosted at Gulf Coast State College on the second Tuesday of every month from 11 a.m. until noon. The event is free. Anyone wanting additional information about cancer resources and care available locally can show up at the Gibson Lecture Hall in the Student Union East building.

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Steven Finkelstein is the guest speaker for this month’s event. Click on the video attached to the article to hear more from Dr. Finkelstein. NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster, a breast cancer survivor, will be a guest speaker at the October event.

