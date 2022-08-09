Community invited to Oncology Survivorship Series event

By Jessica Foster
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cancer survivors and caregivers are invited to attend a monthly Oncology Survivorship Series event.

The event is hosted at Gulf Coast State College on the second Tuesday of every month from 11 a.m. until noon. The event is free. Anyone wanting additional information about cancer resources and care available locally can show up at the Gibson Lecture Hall in the Student Union East building.

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Steven Finkelstein is the guest speaker for this month’s event. Click on the video attached to the article to hear more from Dr. Finkelstein. NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster, a breast cancer survivor, will be a guest speaker at the October event.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
The Vernon community is mourning the loss of Trey Pike.
Trey Pike was more than a football coach
Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Third suspect arrested in two-state double murder
A DeFuniak Springs street mural continues to draw controversy from residents.
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
Trey Pike mentored students at Vernon High School.
Vernon community mourns loss of Trey Pike

Latest News

Walton High School Senior Sunrise
Walton High School Senior Sunrise
Bonifay Rec Center
Bonifay Rec Center
Oncology Survivorship Series
Oncology Survivorship Series
Vernon High School staff and students lean on each other.
Vernon High School Mourns Loss of Trey Pike