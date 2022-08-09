Driver in fiery crash that killed 5 charged with murder

A witness who was traveling behind the car involved in the collision describes the scene. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus near Los Angeles has been charged with murder.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, of Texas also was charged Monday with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered held without bail. She didn’t enter a plea Monday at her first court appearance.

Prosecutors say her Mercedes-Benz was doing 90 mph last Thursday when it ran a red light and plowed into cars in an intersection in Windsor Hills, setting several on fire.

“It was definitely one of the most horrific crashes that we’ve seen,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Franco Pepi on Friday.

Pregnant mother Asherey Ryan, her fetus, 11-month-old son, Alonzo Quintero and boyfriend, Reynold Lester, all died in one car, said Sha’seana Kerr in a GoFundMe posting.

Lester’s family told KABC-TV that the 24-year-old security guard was the father of Ryan’s unborn child.

Two other women were also killed in the crash, but their names weren’t made public as of Monday.

If convicted of all charges, Linton could face up to 90 years to life in prison.

