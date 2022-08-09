Early voting opens Wednesday in Bay County for August 23rd Primary Election

By Daniel Nyman
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the next few weeks, voters across the state will hit the polls for early voting in the upcoming primary election. For Bay County voters, that starts on Wednesday, august 10th.

Voters will see a handful of local and state offices on the ballot for reelection.

“If you can go do your early voting or vote by mail its really the best way and the quickest way to get your ballots in,” Mark Andersen, Bay County Supervisor of Elections said. “I would also encourage you to early-vote early. I really would encourage you to get everything done before election day because election day is your last opportunity to cast your ballot.”

Early voting can help you avoid stress and headaches on election day, and it can also be more convenient.

“We have eight sites, and you can go to any one of those during early voting you don’t have to go to one specific one,” said Andersen.

On election day, voters must go to the site specifically assigned to them.

“We’ve got different polling locations based on redistricting. If you got sent the ballot for you specifically, it has your polling location on it,” Andersen said.

So far, tens of thousands of voters across Florida have mailed in a ballot. If you plan to mail-in your ballot -- officials say do it as soon as possible

“As I’m talking to you right now you should finish that vote by mail ballot and get it in if that’s what you need to do. or, wait a day here and you can go and do early voting,” said Andersen.

You must be registered to vote in order to participate in the primaries, but it’s not too late to register for the upcoming general election on November 8th. If you have any questions about early voting or where you must go to vote on election day, you can find more information at BayVotes.org.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
A DeFuniak Springs street mural continues to draw controversy from residents.
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
The Vernon community is mourning the loss of Trey Pike.
Trey Pike was more than a football coach
Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Third suspect arrested in two-state double murder
These three men are wanted for capital murder.
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay

Latest News

Vernon High School staff and students lean on each other.
Vernon High School Mourns Loss of Trey Pike
Marina boat ramp future, will it stay or will it go?
Panama City Marina Boat Launch Controversy
Early voting begins Wednesday in Bay County, what you need to know before heading to the polls.
Early Voting Begins
The discussion on what to do with the old Marina Civic Center property in Panama City continues...
Future of the Marina Boat Ramp; will it stay or will it go?