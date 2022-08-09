Future of the Marina Boat Ramp; will it stay or will it go?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downtown Panama City is a constantly changing area due to the many revitalization projects. Some even sparking controversy along the way.

“There’s always a lot of controversy when it comes to public water access, so there are a lot of people that are really wanting to make sure that we continue to have that access,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said.

Street said as of right now, the Marina Boat Ramp is in working condition with no issues. But, the issues lie with the access.

“There’s just a large group of people that depend on that. It’s a prime location, just like it would be for anything else, it’s a prime location for a boat ramp,” Long-time Panama City resident Craig Zar said.

A location where city commissioners voted 3-2 to build the new Performing Arts and Events Center.

“Just like how we asked the arts community to entertain other options and other facilities, we’re doing the same thing when it comes to boating access as well,” said Street.

According to the July 14th Community Update Program and Site Selection PowerPoint (Page 29), architects said, “The current Marina Civic Center Boat Ramp is planned to be relocated.”

“It’s not like we’re against the civic center or we’re against anything else, we’re just against removing that boat ramp because it is the prime location,” said Zar.

Even though the new Performing Arts and Events Center location was voted on, Street said those plans for removing the boat ramp are still just a “proposal.”

“One thing that the mayor said this last meeting that we had was that the boat ramp will never leave unless we have something better for people to go. Well, Snug Harbor is a better step, but I’d also like to say that we need a boat ramp downtown someplace. If that’s not there, then we need to be working towards where it possibly could be,” said Street.

But some, like Zar, will tell you there’s no better location for the boat ramp than where it’s located now.

“Officially yes, nothing has been decided. Officially the ramp is staying. We’re just trying to get out ahead of the subject and make sure the voice of the people who use and depend on that ramp is heard,” said Zar.

And ramping up their efforts to have their voices heard is exactly what residents will keep doing.

“What people want, I can hear it,” said Street.

Ultimately, the commission will decide what will happen with the Marina Boat Ramp.

“In September, we will get another presentation on the performing arts center. However, with the FEMA decision to reject the city’s appeal on funding, it will take several more years of work to see a new performing arts center break ground. In the meantime the City is still pushing forward creating a new boat launch at Snug Harbor,” said Street.

