Inflation: Shoppers choosing chicken over steak

FILE PHOTO - Tyson Foods said it has seen a surge in demand for chicken over higher-priced beef...
FILE PHOTO - Tyson Foods said it has seen a surge in demand for chicken over higher-priced beef cuts amid rising inflation.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Demand for chicken is surging while shoppers are passing up higher-priced cuts of beef, according to Tyson Foods.

That’s likely due to inflation, which is at its highest level in more than 40 years.

It’s something Kroger and Walmart have also noticed. They point out customers are buying more store-branded food over pricier national brands.

Tyson is planning to respond by offering lower-priced cuts of beef and bigger package sizes that deliver more value.

The company says demand for meat in general remains strong.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
The Vernon community is mourning the loss of Trey Pike.
Trey Pike was more than a football coach
Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Third suspect arrested in two-state double murder
A DeFuniak Springs street mural continues to draw controversy from residents.
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
Trey Pike mentored students at Vernon High School.
Vernon community mourns loss of Trey Pike

Latest News

Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp.
WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice
Deputies carry fallen K-9 officer into animal hospital
President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, arrives at the White House on Monday...
Biden signs $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’