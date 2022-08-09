Mario Fiorentini, decorated Italian resistance fighter, dies

The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a...
The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a Rome hospital on Tuesday.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Italy’s most decorated resistance fighter against fascist and Nazi forces during World War II has died at age 103.

The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a Rome hospital on Tuesday.

During the war, Fiorentini commanded a group of partisans that fought the regime of dictator Bettino Mussolini and then Italy’s German Nazi occupiers.

He became legendary among partisans for having escaped from Nazi-run jails four times.

Fiorentini turned down an opportunity to run for Italy’s Parliament after the war and instead pursued a mathematics degree.

He later taught at universities in Italy, Canada and the United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
The Vernon community is mourning the loss of Trey Pike.
Trey Pike was more than a football coach
Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Third suspect arrested in two-state double murder
A DeFuniak Springs street mural continues to draw controversy from residents.
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
Trey Pike mentored students at Vernon High School.
Vernon community mourns loss of Trey Pike

Latest News

Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and songwriters Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
LIVE: Biden to sign US approval for Sweden, Finland to join NATO
FILE - Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg,...
Mastriano, Pa. governor nominee, cuts short interview with 1/6 panel
Time Travel Tuesday
Time Travel Tuesday w/ Bill Hudson