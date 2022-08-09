Officials prepare for back to school in Jackson County

Jackson County students go back to school on August 10th.
Jackson County students go back to school on August 10th.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County students are preparing to go back to school Wednesday. School District Officials say they are ready to get this school year started.

Jackson County schools have spent the last week hosting open houses and preparing for students. Officials say several schools have been updated with safety features, and they will be utilizing a new app this year, Parent Square, to communicate between teachers and parents.

Above all, officials are asking drivers to be safe around school buses, especially in the first days of school.

“We hope everyone has a safe and successful school year,” Director of Risk Management, Safety and Transportation Hunter Nolen said. “All of our teachers, our staff are really excited to get this thing going.”

School officials said they are still hiring teachers and bus drivers, and you can visit https://www.jcsb.org/ to apply.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
The Vernon community is mourning the loss of Trey Pike.
Trey Pike was more than a football coach
Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Third suspect arrested in two-state double murder
A DeFuniak Springs street mural continues to draw controversy from residents.
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
Trey Pike mentored students at Vernon High School.
Vernon community mourns loss of Trey Pike

Latest News

Jackson County officials break ground on 'Project Blue Sky.'
New Jackson County manufacturing building expected to bring dozens of jobs
School begins on August 9th and Walton High is thrilled to start.
Back to school with Walton High
The City of Panama City Beach City Council met today to discuss a smoking ban in city parks and...
PCB City Council bans smoking in city parks and beaches
Time Travel Tuesday
Time Travel Tuesday w/ Bill Hudson