Officials prepare for back to school in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County students are preparing to go back to school Wednesday. School District Officials say they are ready to get this school year started.

Jackson County schools have spent the last week hosting open houses and preparing for students. Officials say several schools have been updated with safety features, and they will be utilizing a new app this year, Parent Square, to communicate between teachers and parents.

Above all, officials are asking drivers to be safe around school buses, especially in the first days of school.

“We hope everyone has a safe and successful school year,” Director of Risk Management, Safety and Transportation Hunter Nolen said. “All of our teachers, our staff are really excited to get this thing going.”

School officials said they are still hiring teachers and bus drivers, and you can visit https://www.jcsb.org/ to apply.

