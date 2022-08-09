Smoking ban coming to Panama City

By Alex Joyce
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach City Council met today to discuss a smoking ban in city parks and beaches.

This discussion comes on the heels of from the state’s passing of HB105 last month, which allowed cities and counties to ban smoking in their parks and beaches.

The only exception to this law is unfiltered cigars which are still allowed.

The hope is this ban will help keep city beaches and parks cleaner for all visitors.

“Cigarette butts contribute to a huge amount of trash, that’s being found on the beach,” Mary Coburn, Panama City Beach Councilwoman, said. “Nobody wants to lay down on the beach with cigarette butts all over the place.”

Fines for breaking the smoking ban will be discussed at a later meeting held on August 25th.

