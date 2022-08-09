Tuesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s another active day on satellite and radar with morning storms developing out the Gulf this morning. They’ll move onto the coast to start the day. In fact, most of the morning will be wet on the coast with scattered storms. Only a few make it inland later today.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with temperatures and dew points in the low to mid 70s. But we’ll be slow to warm on the coast with the anticipation of morning storms and clouds, especially for the coast. Eventually this afternoon we’ll find drier times to warm up to the upper 80s for today.

Our pattern remains unsettled over the next few days as warm moist air and a favorable southeast wind keeps sea breeze and daytime heating storms developing daily. We’ll keep these scattered storms going through the rest of the work week before some changes come over the weekend.

A summertime cold front brings a few batches of rain by Friday and Saturday. Timing of those storms is too early to say at this time. But the front may clear us to the south Sunday and Monday bringing a nice change of continental air, lowering humidity.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with scattered storms. Highs today reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has similar scattered, stormy, days ahead for much of the week.

