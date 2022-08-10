BDS in a “good spot” with employee hires ahead of the first day of school

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s hard to believe the start of the new school year is Wednesday. One goal Bay District Schools had was to be close to fully staffed by then.

As of two weeks ago, district officials told NewsChannel 7 they had about 80 instructional and support employee positions to fill, or a total of about 160 positions. Tuesday, we’re told the district has 47 instructional and 46 support employee openings.

Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan said they’re excited to have cut those numbers in half. She said it will be “all hands on deck” for the first day of school Wednesday.

“I would say yes, that we are in a good spot. I know that 80 still seems like a lot of vacancies, however, students may or may not show up at the schools tomorrow. As they show up at one school vs. another school, we’re able to adjust and in time we do what’s called a mini FTE count. We’re able to keep the student/teacher ratio in line,” Buchanan said.

Year to date, Buchanan said the district has had 656 recommendations for hire and been able to onboard 550 of those positions. But, she said they’re still on-boarding today and everyday to keep the classrooms full.

If you want to apply, visit Bay District Schools Careers.

