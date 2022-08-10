BDS recognizes hundreds of credits recovered in summer program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just before the start of the new school year Wednesday, more Bay District School students are being recognized for their hard work over the summer.

It’s part of the district’s Summer Learning Recovery Program, helping students catch up to get the credits they need to graduate. District officials said more students were enrolled in the program this year, in part because of disruptions from Hurricane Michael and the pandemic. Every middle and high school in the district participated. Federal government money helped pay for a credit recovery site at each school. The money also helped pay for meals and transportation.

“It’s definitely going to show up in our graduation numbers because we want students to be able to graduate on time and graduate with their cohorts. By attending the summer learning recovery program, they’re able to recover those credits, stay on track with their peers, and graduate at a traditional school with their cohorts,” Alana Simmons, Director Of Secondary & Adult Instructional Services, said.

District-wide, students recovered 1,205 credits this summer. Simmons said that’s “definitely more” than in previous years.

