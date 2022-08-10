Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in Fourth of July shooting, hoping to return to school

An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a shooting during the Highland Park parade hopes to be back in school soon. (Source: The Roberts family)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An 8-year-old boy paralyzed in a mass shooting that happened on the Fourth of July says he hopes to return to school in the coming months.

Cooper Roberts was hit with a bullet that severed his spinal cord - paralyzing him from the waist down and damaging his aorta and esophagus, according to his family.

Cooper’s parents said returning to public school once he’s done with rehabilitation will be a huge motivation for their son, saying he’s excited to see his friends.

The 8-year-old has another six to 12 weeks at a rehab facility. The family said he would then move to attend half days with his twin brother at their elementary school.

Cooper is among dozens injured in the Highland Park shooting that occurred in Illinois during an Independence Day parade, where seven others were killed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
The Vernon community is mourning the loss of Trey Pike.
Trey Pike was more than a football coach
Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Third suspect arrested in two-state double murder
A DeFuniak Springs street mural continues to draw controversy from residents.
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
Trey Pike mentored students at Vernon High School.
Vernon community mourns loss of Trey Pike

Latest News

In this combination of photos from video provided by ESPN, pitcher Kaiden Shelton (29), of...
Good sportsmanship: Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (left) and Republican-challenger Dr. Scott Jensen (right) participated...
Walz, Jensen win primaries to set up Minnesota governor race
It's hard to believe the start of the new school year is Wednesday and one goal Bay District...
BDS in a “good spot” with employee hires ahead of the first day of school
BDS in a “good spot” with employee hires ahead of the first day of school
BDS in a “good spot” with employee hires ahead of the first day of school
FSU-Panama City and Haney Technical Center were each given $100,000 at Tuesday's commission...
FSU-PC, Haney Technical Center receive donations at commission meeting