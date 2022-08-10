Early voting begins in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early voting in the Bay County Area has begun. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday, August 20th, you’ll be able to visit several locations.

The available locations are as follows:

Frank Brown Park, 16200 Panama City Beach Pkwy.

Lyndell Conference Center, 423 Lyndell Ln.

Frank Nelson Building, 4201 W. 22nd St.

Lynn Haven Senior Center, 905 Pennsylvania Ave.

Palo Alto Church of Christ, 3119 N. Hwy 231

Parker Community Center, 935 W. Park St.

Glenwood Community Center, 722 E. 9 th St.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 830 W. 11th St.

On Election Day however, you must go to your assigned precinct in order to cast your ballot. If you have questions, you can call the Supervisor of Elections office at 850-784-6100.

