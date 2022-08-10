Early voting begins in Bay County

Early Voting Begins
Early Voting Begins(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early voting in the Bay County Area has begun. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday, August 20th, you’ll be able to visit several locations.

The available locations are as follows:

  • Frank Brown Park, 16200 Panama City Beach Pkwy.
  • Lyndell Conference Center, 423 Lyndell Ln.
  • Frank Nelson Building, 4201 W. 22nd St.
  • Lynn Haven Senior Center, 905 Pennsylvania Ave.
  • Palo Alto Church of Christ, 3119 N. Hwy 231
  • Parker Community Center, 935 W. Park St.
  • Glenwood Community Center, 722 E. 9 th St.
  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 830 W. 11th St.

On Election Day however, you must go to your assigned precinct in order to cast your ballot. If you have questions, you can call the Supervisor of Elections office at 850-784-6100.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Panama City Beach City Council met today to discuss a smoking ban in city parks and...
PCB City Council discusses smoking ban in city parks and beaches
Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.
‘Freak accident’: Man dies after sand dune collapses on Florida beach, burying him
Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
Jackson County officials break ground on 'Project Blue Sky.'
New Jackson County manufacturing building expected to bring dozens of jobs

Latest News

Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
Kenneth Ray Martinez has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run leaving a four-year-old...
Man accused of hit-and-run that killed child given bond
First Day Of School
First day of school pictures
Panama City Commissioners addressed the revitalization efforts of the St. Andrews Marina at...
Restoration efforts continue for St. Andrews Marina