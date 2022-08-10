FSU-PC, Haney Technical Center receive donations at commission meeting
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FSU-Panama City and Haney Technical Center got some positive news at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Panama City Commissioners approved the donation of $100,000 each to both schools from the American Rescue Plan funds.
It’s a stimulus package passed by congress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City commissioners say the money will help the workforce grow.
