FSU-PC, Haney Technical Center receive donations at commission meeting

By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FSU-Panama City and Haney Technical Center got some positive news at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Panama City Commissioners approved the donation of $100,000 each to both schools from the American Rescue Plan funds.

It’s a stimulus package passed by congress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City commissioners say the money will help the workforce grow.

