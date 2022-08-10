FSU-PC, Haney Technical Center receive donations at commission meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FSU-Panama City and Haney Technical Center got some positive news at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Panama City Commissioners approved the donation of $100,000 each to both schools from the American Rescue Plan funds.

It’s a stimulus package passed by congress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City commissioners say the money will help the workforce grow.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.