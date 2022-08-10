Kicking off the 2022-2023 school year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.

Elementary, middle, and high school students walked back onto campus for the first time since May.

Bay District Schools teachers and administrators say a lot of work was done over the summer to prepare for today’s return.

“We have some great leaders here in bay district schools, great teachers, support staff, Josh Balkom, executive director of operational support services, said. “Lot of hard work over the last couple months. Lot of training, hiring, cleaning of the facilities, updates, upgrades to our classrooms and campuses. Lot of work has been put in by a lot of people. and we’re prepared.”

There are still open positions for teachers and support staff. If you’re interested, district officials encourage you to apply.

Hiland Park Elementary in Panama City is excited for learning this year.

“We want our kids to know that this is home and this is a safe place and we’re going to be here for the fun,” Ilea Faircloth, Principal of Hiland Park Elementary School, said. “But in the same token, we are also here to do business and learn. So we like to have a good, healthy balance of both.”

And with the return this means school zones are in effect and traffic can be bad.

“We’re kind of in a small neighborhood,” Todd Harless, Principal of Southport Elementary School, said. “There’s traffic almost in people’s yards at times. I know that can be frustrating for our community. Just be patient with us these first few weeks. And I think the parents will get back into the groove. And it’ll be a lot more smooth.”

Parents may need to plan to leave a little early to adjust for the back to school schedule.

Bay District Schools staff is excited to have kids back for another great year.

