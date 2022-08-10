Man accused of hit-and-run that killed child given bond

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The man accused of a hit-and-run that killed a four-year-old in Panama City Beach was given bond this week.

Kenneth Martinez is accused of hitting the girl at the Breakfast Point Marketplace in March. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez says Martinez refused a blood draw, refused to speak with investigators, and refused to consent to a search of his phone at the time of his arrest.

Judge Shonna Gay set the bond for Martinez at $1.5-million. When NewsChannel 7 checked with jail authorities Wednesday morning, we were told Martinez had not been bonded out of jail.

