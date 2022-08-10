Marina boat ramp controversy spills into Panama City commission meeting

The discussion on what to do with the old Marina Civic Center property in Panama City continues...
The discussion on what to do with the old Marina Civic Center property in Panama City continues amid Performing Arts and Events Center planning.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City residents didn’t shy away from voicing their concerns about the marina boat ramp at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Some people said they heard rumors of the marina boat ramp closing.

“It sounds to me now like it’s a done deal that it’s going to be closed,” said a Panama City resident who spoke at the meeting. “We can all live with that if we get another one downtown. Commissioner Haligas has suggested we talk about it so why don’t we make some arrangements to have a meeting where everyone can talk about it.”

However, Mayor Greg Brudnicki said regardless of whether or not the boat ramp closes, the city is in need of more access.

“The message I want everyone to get for the 25th time is we’re not going to close the boat ramp on the city marina until we have enough alternatives that are better, that no one would care if it’s closed,” said Brudnicki.

There’s a possibility the boat ramp will stay at the same location and is currently open for the time being.

The mayor said there isn’t a set timeline at the moment.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
The Vernon community is mourning the loss of Trey Pike.
Trey Pike was more than a football coach
Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Third suspect arrested in two-state double murder
A DeFuniak Springs street mural continues to draw controversy from residents.
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
Trey Pike mentored students at Vernon High School.
Vernon community mourns loss of Trey Pike

Latest News

A damage assessment survey revealed nearly 20% more businesses are operating as usual in phase...
Panama City Commission approves art-based pilot programs
Rain chances will remain high this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain high this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
St. Andrews Marina Project Update