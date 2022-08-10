Panama City Commission approves art-based pilot programs

By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is growing its love for the arts. City commissioners approved the Panama City Crosswalk Public Art pilot program and the Non-Traffic Area Public Art pilot program at Tuesday’s meeting.

The programs will be orchestrated on city sidewalks and/or non-traffic spaces. The goal is to make the city more vibrant and colorful.

Taxpayer dollars are not being used for these pilot programs. It’s also meant to be an inclusive activity where anyone can participate.

City leaders say the added art work will help stimulate the city’s economy. The pilot program will last one year and then be reevaluated.

You can apply to either program by clicking this link.

