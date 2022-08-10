PCPD offers safety tips ahead of first day of school

By Dani Travis
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s hard to believe the start of the new school year is Wednesday and with that comes the need for education not just in the classrooms.

The Panama City Police Department is working to educate the public on school zone safety. Starting Wednesday morning and afternoon, the flashing signals on school zone signs will be activated. When the signals are flashing, you’re in an active school zone. When you’re in a school zone, Officer Garrett Nelson said you need to be hands-free, paying attention, not speeding, and watching out for kids.

“With school coming back in session, a lot of kids walk. You see a lot of walkers to school, the crosswalks. It’s safe for everybody, the pedestrians, the school buses, the motoring public in general, the pickup, drop off, all of those come into play when it’s time for school,” said Nelson.

Nelson said the first couple of weeks back to school they see an increase in school zone related stops. He adds it’s more about education than citations.

