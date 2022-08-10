Restoration efforts continue for St. Andrews Marina

By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners addressed the revitalization efforts of the St. Andrews Marina at Tuesday’s meeting.

Commissioners approved three separate phases for engineers to work on it.

They include installing wet slips, constructing a board walk that’s adjacent to the marina, and creating green spaces for citizens.

Commissioners said investing in the marina is necessary for the city.

“So it’s very important for this marina,” said City Manager Mark McQueen. “It’s always been a commitment. It’s a working marina. There are a lot of fishing boats and charter boats alike and what we want to do is continue to make it operational and robust. Certainly an aspirational goal for sometime in the future is to double the size of the marina.”

These three phases cost close to $1 million.

The marina will be restored to look like it did before Hurricane Michael.

The engineering process is expected to take six months.

