Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 70s. On Wednesday we will see more of the same with scattered storms and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances will be 50%. The rain chances will remain high through Saturday with decreasing rain chances Sunday into Monday. Rainfall totals over the next 5 days will be between 1-2″.

For now, the tropics are quiet with just one area in the Atlantic with a 20-30% chance of development. Long term prospects are likely not good for the system.

