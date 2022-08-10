Wear It Wednesday styled by Eva & Quinn Boutique

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Wear It Wednesday featured Eva & Quinn Boutique located in Historic St. Andrews.

Angie and Pam, stylists from Eva & Quinn, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to discuss the latest in fashion trends.

They agreed that vibrant colors will be a popular trend as we transition from summer to fall.

Angie styled Sam in the viewer-voted peach zip-up blouse and white pants. It was styled with silver earrings and a silver necklace by Kendra Scott.

Angie styled Jessica in the viewer-voted floral jumpsuit with a pink cropped jacket. It was styled with silver jewelry.

To hear more about the latest fashion trends, you can watch the segment attached to this article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
The City of Panama City Beach City Council met today to discuss a smoking ban in city parks and...
PCB City Council bans smoking in city parks and beaches
Jackson County officials break ground on 'Project Blue Sky.'
New Jackson County manufacturing building expected to bring dozens of jobs

Latest News

Panama City Commissioners addressed the revitalization efforts of the St. Andrews Marina at...
Restoration efforts continue for St. Andrews Marina
Panama City Commissioners addressed the revitalization efforts of the St. Andrews Marina at...
Restoration efforts continue for St. Andrews Marina
This week’s Wear It Wednesday featured Eva & Quinn Boutique located in Historic St. Andrews....
Wear it Wednesday with Eva & Quinn
Hiland Park Elementary Prepares for the Back to School
Hiland Park Elementary Prepares For Back To School