Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s another active morning on satellite and radar with a few stray downpours developing before sunrise. But much more anticipated to startup around the Forgotten Coast just after sunrise. Kiddo’s at the bus stops this morning, especially along coastal locations will want the umbrellas. We’ll also want to pack some rain gear for the afternoon as well, and that includes inland locations. Scattered storms will become widespread into the afternoon today.

Otherwise, dress comfortably for the first day of school kiddos. It’s a warm and humid start, and thanks to the clouds and scattered storms, we won’t get overly hot throughout the day. Highs today stay in the upper 80s for most, only a few near 90 inland by the midday before storms arrive.

We’ll keep these scattered storms going through the rest of the work week before some changes come over the weekend. A summertime cold front enhances a few batches of rain by Friday and Saturday. But the front may clear us to the south Sunday and Monday bringing a nice change of continental air, lowering humidity.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered storms. Highs today reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has similar scattered, stormy, days ahead for much of the week.

