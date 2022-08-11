Dolphins working on momentum started in 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley Dolphins are working this month, hoping to build on the momentum started in the 2021 season. Head Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon going into his second season leading the Dolphins program. The first season for him there went pretty well, the ‘fins going 9-1 in the regular season. They went on to win a couple of playoff wins and made it all the way to the region final. So an 11-3 mark. To say the least that has enthusiasm for football at Mosley rather high, and that shows in the fact Mosley will be able to field not just varsity and j.v. teams, but a freshman team as well!

“Right now between our three teams we have 130 guys in our football program right now.” says Whiddon “So it’s a really exciting time at Mosley. A lot of kids want to come out and play, a lot of guys wanting to participate. So we’ve got some real healthy numbers. And we’re excited about this upcoming fall.”

And some 70 of those on the varsity level, very good numbers as the Dolphins get set to play in 4A Suburban District Two alongside Niceville, Leon, Crestview and Chiles. So four league games for the ‘fins. The coach hoping these fall camp workouts will set a base for the team that will carry through all season long.

“It’s just, after these 21 days of camp, what’s our practice habits gonna be. What’s going to be the foundation from our football team. So we’re coming out, trying to work hard every single day, trying to compete, trying to get better. And because, the thing that we’ve been preaching on is in big ballgames, you’re not gonna rise to the occasion, you’re gonna fall to the level of your training. And you know that’s what we’re doing right now, is the baseline for what we do for the rest of this year.”

And as for feeling too good about themselves after the 11 win season in 2021, well that won’t be a problem, says coach Whiddon.

“Our expectations are the exact same as they were last year. Last year, we talk about this all the time, last year is over, we don’t get to bring any of those wins with us over to this season. It’s a new team with a new group of guys. You know definitely feel like we’re gonna have a target on our back this year with the team. We know we’re gonna get teams best shot. And just as competitors, we’re excited to get that every Friday night.”

Mosley will face Rutherford in a classic a week from Friday and start the regular season on the 26th down in Orlando against Delaware Valley, a team out of Pennsylvania.

