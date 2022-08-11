Educator arrested for distributing porn involving kids under 13, authorities say

Authorities say Brandon John Short, 23, was charged with 45 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - An investigation has led to the arrest of an educator in Louisiana who is accused of distributing child pornography.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Brandon John Short was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 45 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

WAFB reports Short allegedly distributed images/videos that authorities said are believed to be child pornography on social media.

According to Short’s arrest warrant, the images/videos depicted young girls being sexually abused and assaulted by adult men, which were privately messaged to KIK users on the app.

Officials booked Short into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirmed that Short was hired in August 2021. School officials said his background check and fingerprints were cleared upon that employment.

According to the school system, Short was assigned as an itinerant teacher at Ryan Elementary School.

The 23-year-old has since been placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Panama City Beach City Council met today to discuss a smoking ban in city parks and...
PCB City Council discusses smoking ban in city parks and beaches
Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.
‘Freak accident’: Man dies after sand dune collapses on Florida beach, burying him
Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
Jackson County officials break ground on 'Project Blue Sky.'
New Jackson County manufacturing building expected to bring dozens of jobs

Latest News

FILE - Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA basketball star Kobe...
Lawyer: Photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains shared ‘for a laugh’
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Golf Scramble
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Golf Scramble
Tyndall is deploying new things that officials are certain will lead the way for other bases...
Tyndall Air Force Base makes strides to becoming the base of the future
Brian and April Amburgey walk through Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C.
Kentucky advocate celebrates signing of PACT Act