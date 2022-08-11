How to eliminate the morning rush on this week’s Back to School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With school back in session, it can be difficult to adjust to a new routine.

Lauren Lee, a professional organizer and owner of Lo Maintenance Living, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to give viewers some tips on how to stay organized and ensure your kids are ready to learn.

Lee discussed different organization methods such as labeling and creating a space for studying, as well as tips to eliminate the morning rush.

To hear some tips on how you can best help your kids be ready for the school year, watch the video attached to this story.

