Jackson County UF/IFAS hosts Annual Peanut Field Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Peanuts can be found in almost everything, and Jackson County has had a lot of success growing them.

“Peanuts, for years, has been the cash crop that has been a prime driver in our ‘agriconomy’,” County Extension Director Doug Mayo said. “Most all our farms have diverse operations.”

That’s why local farmers and researchers team up with the local University of Florida Extension Center to host the annual Peanut Field Day, which they have been doing for more than 50 years.

“They’ll go hear about weed management, disease management, variety selection, things of that nature to help them with the remainder of this season and planning for next year,” Regional Crop Integrated Pest Management Agent Ethan Carter said.

Officials say their goal is to help all peanut farmers be more efficient with their crops.

“Part of extensions’ role is helping connect the research level from the University to the public, to the producers or clientele where it’s needed,” Carter said.

At the event, farmers are able to get new ideas about how to grow their peanuts, and now that is more important than ever with the impact of inflation. The higher prices you see in the grocery stores aren’t only impacting consumers.

“Our peanut farmers are struggling with the same thing, their prices have increased some, but not to the level of inflation on our input costs, things like diesel fuel, and seed and fertilizer,” Mayo said.

Even with the inflation, farmers will continue producing what we all need to eat, and after Peanut Field Day, they may be able to do it more efficiently.

