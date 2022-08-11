Man charged with attempted murder in connection with apartment complex shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting at a Panama City apartment complex was arrested after PCPD deputies found him hiding in a shed at a residence in Callaway.

According to officials, PCPD was called to the Foxwood Apartments on Hamilton Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on August 8th in reference to shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who told deputies at least four shots had been fired.

A male victim reportedly arrived at a local hospital at the same time deputies were speaking with the witness.

The victim had a gunshot wound to his right wrist and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, witnesses identified the suspect as Roderick Devon Wheeler Jr., 28.

After reviewing surveillance video at the apartment complex, detectives with PCPD determined Wheeler had been driven to the apartment complex in an SUV where he got out of the vehicle. Two minutes later he was seen running towards the exit.

On August 10th, PCPD detectives found the SUV in Springfield.

The registered owner of the SUV was brought in for questioning and members of the PCPD’s Street Crimes Unit were able to locate Wheeler hiding in a shed at a residence in Callaway.

Wheeler was taken into custody and was charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Wheeler also had outstanding warrants for battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and drug warrants.

According to officials, the firearm Wheeler was in possession of was listed as stolen out of Tallahassee.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Panama City Police Department.

