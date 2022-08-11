Man charged with attempted murder in connection with apartment complex shooting

A man wanted in connection to a Panama City apartment complex shooting was arrested.
A man wanted in connection to a Panama City apartment complex shooting was arrested.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting at a Panama City apartment complex was arrested after PCPD deputies found him hiding in a shed at a residence in Callaway.

According to officials, PCPD was called to the Foxwood Apartments on Hamilton Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on August 8th in reference to shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who told deputies at least four shots had been fired.

A male victim reportedly arrived at a local hospital at the same time deputies were speaking with the witness.

The victim had a gunshot wound to his right wrist and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, witnesses identified the suspect as Roderick Devon Wheeler Jr., 28.

After reviewing surveillance video at the apartment complex, detectives with PCPD determined Wheeler had been driven to the apartment complex in an SUV where he got out of the vehicle. Two minutes later he was seen running towards the exit.

On August 10th, PCPD detectives found the SUV in Springfield.

The registered owner of the SUV was brought in for questioning and members of the PCPD’s Street Crimes Unit were able to locate Wheeler hiding in a shed at a residence in Callaway.

Wheeler was taken into custody and was charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Wheeler also had outstanding warrants for battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and drug warrants.

According to officials, the firearm Wheeler was in possession of was listed as stolen out of Tallahassee.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Panama City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Panama City Beach City Council met today to discuss a smoking ban in city parks and...
PCB City Council discusses smoking ban in city parks and beaches
Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.
‘Freak accident’: Man dies after sand dune collapses on Florida beach, burying him
Kenneth Ray Martinez has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run leaving a four-year-old...
Man accused of hit-and-run that killed child given bond
Country music singer/songwriter Jared Blake spoke to Chipley High School students Wednesday.
Country music singer Jared Blake welcomes Chipley students back to school
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana

Latest News

A professional organizer stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to give viewers some tips on how...
How to eliminate the morning rush on this week’s Back to School
Tips on How to Keep Your Kids Organized During the School Year
Tips on How to Keep Your Kids Organized During the School Year
Country music singer Jared Blake welcomes Chipley students back to school
Country music singer Jared Blake welcomes Chipley students back to school
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Golf Scramble
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Golf Scramble