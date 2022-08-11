Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

Reach for the umbrellas. It’s an active morning on radar, especially for areas south of Hwy20, although, some rain will make it up to I-10 as well this morning. We’ll have this morning round of rain break by mid to late morning. However, another round is expected for the afternoon today for some.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid day to go with the off and on rain chances. Dress warmly and don’t forget to grab some form of rain gear. Temperatures only warm into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon with the anticipation of clouds and storms slowing our warming process today. Any areas that can manage to go relatively rain free and see a break in the clouds could reach the upper 80s.

We’ll stay unsettled heading into the end of the week as well. Our atmosphere is ripe to return more scattered storms to the forecast for tomorrow morning, with an afternoon round expected as well.

The storms may even get a boost tomorrow afternoon as a summertime cold front moves down into the Southeast. It’ll slowly attempt to drift south across our skies on Saturday returning a heavy batch of storms to the forecast.

This front will be in name only and no cool down is expected, but a slight drop in humidity could be felt on Sunday or Monday if the front manages to slip to our south. Rain chances would also come down Sunday into Monday if the front moves to our south.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with scattered off and on storms possible throughout the day. Highs today only reach the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us with a few more unsettled days for Friday and Saturday before the rain becomes more spotty Sunday into early next week.

