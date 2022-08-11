Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle with lows in the mid 70s. Showers & storms will redevelop overnight with lows in the mid 70s. The chances of storms will remain high on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The rain chances will stay high through Friday into Saturday before drier air returns Sunday into Monday. Rainfall amounts over the next several days could be between 1-3″.

The tropics remain pretty quiet with only one area in the Atlantic with a 20% chance to develop. The long term prospects of the wave remain dim, but we will watch it just in case.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

