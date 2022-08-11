Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will remain high
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle with lows in the mid 70s. Showers & storms will redevelop overnight with lows in the mid 70s. The chances of storms will remain high on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The rain chances will stay high through Friday into Saturday before drier air returns Sunday into Monday. Rainfall amounts over the next several days could be between 1-3″.

The tropics remain pretty quiet with only one area in the Atlantic with a 20% chance to develop. The long term prospects of the wave remain dim, but we will watch it just in case.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Panama City Beach City Council met today to discuss a smoking ban in city parks and...
PCB City Council discusses smoking ban in city parks and beaches
Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.
‘Freak accident’: Man dies after sand dune collapses on Florida beach, burying him
Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
Jackson County officials break ground on 'Project Blue Sky.'
New Jackson County manufacturing building expected to bring dozens of jobs

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing today's rain chance.
Wednesday Forecast
Rain chances will remain high this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's storms on radar.
Tuesday Forecast
Rain chances will remain high over the panhandle.
Monday Evening Forecast