Alex Napier performs on Today’s Tunes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured Alex Napier.

The singer and songwriter is part of a band, Alex Napier & DayBreak, but came into the NewsChannel 7 studio solo this morning to perform.

Alex Napier played three original songs on Today’s Tunes: Bible Study, Wish Her the Best, and Love Your Man. You can stream his music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.

You can see where Alex Napier is performing live on his Facebook page.

To listen to the songs from Today’s Tunes, you can watch the segments attached to this article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.