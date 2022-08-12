Bay alum Robinson working to prove himself at Vikings camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This is a big month in the football life of Bay alum Janarius Robinson. J-Rob is at the training center for the Minnesota Vikings, working to prove himself to the team’s defensive coaches. The Vikings drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. Unfortunately Robinson suffered a training camp injury this time last year, and was forced to sit out the entire 2021 season. He’s healthy now and ready to go, and following his team’s 13th camp workout, I spoke with him via Zoom Thursday afternoon, and asked him what he’s working on most this August?

“Everything. Playing the run better, playing the pass better. You know I’m still technically a rookie right now so you know just trying to get that foundation to where I can build a great foundation to be a great player. I’m excited to be back on the field with my brothers. You know to get this opportunity, each opportunity you get to go on the field is a blessing. Many people don’t get that opportunity, so when you get that opportunity you’ve got to seize it. We’ve got this upcoming game against the Raiders, I couldn’t be more happy to go out there and display my talents.”

The Vikings play at Las Vegas Sunday with that game on the NFL Network, so watch for number 95, he should get plenty of reps with the veterans sitting that one out for the most part.

“It’s preseason so you know a lot of the older guys won’t be playing.” Janarius said. “So I’ll be playing a lot. Like I haven’t played a football game since you know last year when I got hurt. So to get out there and just to get that in-game feeling it really, I’m really looking forward to the opportunity. My expectation for this camp is to just come out here and get fundamentally better each and every day. And you know just find my role on the team, whether that’s defense or special teams or being a backup. Or a starter, doing whatever I can just to help this team get better. "

That game Sunday set for 3:45 central time.

