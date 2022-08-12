Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A South Carolina man was arrested following a traffic stop Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say around 10 a.m. they were patrolling on U.S. 231, north of Penny Road. A trooper noticed a black Chevy Tahoe traveling south. The Tahoe was following closely behind a truck, and had an illegal window tint, including the entire front windshield.

Officials say a trooper stopped the Tahoe near Penny Road. While talking to the driver, the trooper smelt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found about one pound of marijuana inside a black backpack.

The driver, Allen J. Kinsey, 28, from Sumter, South Caroline, was charged with bringing a controlled substance into the state.

