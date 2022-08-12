Bicyclist killed in Phoenix was hit by 3 different cars, witnesses say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police are investigating the death of a bicyclist after he was lying in the road from being hit by a car.

However, a witness reached out to Arizona’s Family, saying the man was only lying in the street because he’d been hit by another car first.

The incident happened Wednesday night just before 10 p.m.

Police haven’t identified the bicyclist, but only revealed that he’s in his 60′s.

“I heard a really loud bang,” Chassidy Slone said.

“He was moving, and then car after car kept hitting him,” she said. “I know that no one could see or hear me, but I was screaming for people to just stop. I was yelling to my husband that’s a human in the road,” she continued.

Slone said her husband rushed downstairs to help and quickly realized the bicyclist dead.

Police said at least one driver remained on scene, but couldn’t confirm Slone’s account.

“That’s something we’re investigating and our detectives are aware of that as a possibility,” Sgt. Brian Bower of the Phoenix Police Department said.

Slone believes it’s part of a bigger problem. “They race up and down this road all night long, I hear crashes all the time and I think this should be a wake up call for people,” she said.

“I’m about the same age, so I try to be careful. That’s all you can do,” Joe Black, a bicyclist, said.

“It’s kind of a jam right here, and the cars drive crazy,” Megan Augustus, a neighbor, said.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the city about the dangerous area.

According to their online data, the stretch of Camelback is designated as a High Injury Network – meaning high numbers of people were killed or severely injured.

Statistics revealed between 2016 and 2020, six serious crashes happened in the area.

Slone sent a message to the drivers who hit the bicyclist. “Do the right thing…it could be your dad, your grandpa, your brother,” she said.

Police are investigating the deadly crash. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.

