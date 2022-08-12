Cell phone policy for Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most of us take our cell phone everywhere we go, but your child may have to put that phone away while at school.

While state law allows cell phones on campus, Bay District School administrators say there are still rules that must be followed.

“State law allows students to have a cell phone on their possession,” Josh Balkom, Executive Director of Operational Support Services, said. “And that was established several years ago, in response to emergency situations.”

Rules on how to use those phones can vary by school.

“However, it does not allow the student to have that phone in the on position or out unless it is a part of the instructional process,” Balkom said. “That is led by the teacher, that is their decision to make.”

Parents can check in with their child’s school to find out the cell phone policy for that particular school.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.