Cell phone policy for Bay District Schools

By Alex Joyce
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most of us take our cell phone everywhere we go, but your child may have to put that phone away while at school.

While state law allows cell phones on campus, Bay District School administrators say there are still rules that must be followed.

“State law allows students to have a cell phone on their possession,” Josh Balkom, Executive Director of Operational Support Services, said. “And that was established several years ago, in response to emergency situations.”

Rules on how to use those phones can vary by school.

“However, it does not allow the student to have that phone in the on position or out unless it is a part of the instructional process,” Balkom said. “That is led by the teacher, that is their decision to make.”

Parents can check in with their child’s school to find out the cell phone policy for that particular school.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City local killed in Texas car crash
Panama City local killed in Texas car crash
A tractor that was mowing grass in Jackson county was hit by a truck Thursday afternoon.
John Deere tractor hit by truck
Bay District Schools responds to newly-released FBI documents
Newly released documents detail FBI Investigation in alleged public corruption
Country music singer/songwriter Jared Blake spoke to Chipley High School students Wednesday.
Country music singer Jared Blake welcomes Chipley students back to school
A man wanted in connection to a Panama City apartment complex shooting was arrested.
Man charged with attempted murder in connection with apartment complex shooting

Latest News

The Panama City Police Department receives new electric carts.
The Panama City Police Department gets a new ride
Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Panama City Police New Vehicle
Inlet Beach Underpass Project
Inlet Beach Underpass Update