Construction on Inlet Beach underpass delayed

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Those eagerly waiting for construction to finish up on the Inlet Beach underpass, unfortunately, will be waiting longer than expected. Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said it’s another project to add to the list of things impacted by supply chain issues.

Construction and congestion at the intersection of Highway 98 and County Road 30A have some long-time visitors speaking out.

“It’s a nightmare every time I come down here. It’s awful. The traffic is awful. And you know more and more people keep buying down here, traveling down here and everybody is frustrated,” visitor Shelli Seiter said.

Many are frustrated by the long-awaited underpass that’s been under construction since last spring.

“I was hoping it would be finished by this time, this summer. And it’s not. And it’s very frustrating knowing that when I come back next month, it’s going to look the same,” Seiter said.

The finish line was slated for this past summer. But like others are experiencing nationwide, the supply chain backup is pushing back this project.

“While we’re waiting on other materials, we’re focusing on other areas of this project. However, we are still waiting for some materials to be able to complete the job,” Ian Satter, Public Information Director for the Florida Department of Transportation, said.

The $5.6 million project takes the pedestrian walkway underground and away from the busy highway.

Workers at Shades Bar & Grill said it’ll be a win for the area once it’s done. And while it has caused congestion on the roadways, they said it hasn’t affected business.

“A lot of bikers, a lot of pedestrians, they use this path walk here alongside shades. I’m sure once it’s done, it’ll be easily accessible, safer,” Devin Harrison, front-of-house manager at Shades Bar & Grill, said. “People are going to travel, they’re going to wait. I will say it has taken up some of our parking but that’s inevitable so it hasn’t affected any of our business so I think once it gets done, it’ll just bring in more and more people.”

Transportation officials said they’re anticipating completion to now be early 2023, but even that date is weather dependent.

