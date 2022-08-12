Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s another active morning on satellite and radar with a batch of storms slowly sliding in from west to east. We’ll see this batch of storms hang around the Panhandle for most of the morning as it slowly finishes up across the Forgotten Coast by lunch. Only a few inland showers or storms pop up this afternoon after the morning batch of rain.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with temperatures getting going in the low to mid 70s. We’ll see the clouds and showers of the morning slow the warming process today. It won’t get as stifling hot this afternoon because of the rain. Highs only reach the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll stay unsettled heading into the start of the weekend as well. Our atmosphere is ripe to return more scattered storms to the forecast for tomorrow. The storms may even get a boost tomorrow afternoon as a summertime “cold” front moves down into the Southeast. It’ll slowly attempt to drift south across our skies on Saturday returning a heavy batch of storms to the forecast. But not an all day washout.

This front will be in name only and no cool down is expected, but a slight drop in humidity could be felt on Sunday or Monday if the front manages to slip to our south. Areas around the Tri-State, or mainly Jackson County, could see that slight drop in humidity. Rain chances would also come down Sunday and into early next week if the front moves to our south.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a batch of morning rain likely, followed by a stray storm possible in the afternoon. Highs today only reach the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us with another unsettled day Saturday before the rain chances gradually come down into early next week.

