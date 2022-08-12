John Deere tractor hit by truck

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tractor was hit by a truck while mowing grass in Jackson county Thursday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a John Deere tractor with a bush hog mower was mowing grass on US 231 and SR 75 in Jackson County.

A pickup truck was traveling northbound in the inside lane of US 231 and SR 75 when it hit the tractor, causing it to roll over on its left side into the northbound lanes.

The driver of the pickup truck is reported to have minor injuries. The driver of the tractor is reported to have serious injuries.

