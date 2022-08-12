Man charged with battery of a minor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was arrested on Friday after investigators learned he allegedly had sex with a minor under the age of 15.

Panama City Police were alerted by the 15-year-old female’s parents who said that their daughter had sex with a man over the age of 18.

Detectives say their investigation led them to find Timothy Marquez Brown, 18, had sex with the girl and that they sent messages over social media talking about the acts.

According to the release, Brown was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under the age of 15 and booked into Bay County Jail.

Police are asking the public to call the department at 850-872-3100 if they have any information on this case, or to report tips anonymously on the Tip411 app.

