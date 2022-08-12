Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area

Two juveniles who went missing in Panama City Beach are believed to still be in the area.
By WJHG Newsroom
Aug. 12, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are asking the public for help in looking for two missing juveniles.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 14 year old Brianna Harrison and 15 year old John “J-D” Daniel Channell were visiting Panama City Beach with a group and staying at the Laguna Beach Christian retreat.

Deputies say they left the property together early Thursday morning, telling others they were planning to go to pier park.

Since then, they have not been seen.

According to the release, Harrison is about 5′4′' with light brown hair, Channell is about 5′5′'. The clothes that they wore when they left the retreat are unknown.

Investigators say they believe both teens don’t have a cell phone, little financial resources, and are still on Panama City Beach.

Anyone will information is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700, and ask for investigations. You can also call Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at **TIPS.

