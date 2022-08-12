More than 100 goats and an emu in need of new homes after law enforcement seizure

FILE - Nearly 30 baby goats were born at the farm over the past six months because a dozen does were pregnant at the time of the seizure.(Terry Tang | AP Photo/Terry Tang)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOSTON (Gray News) – More than 100 goats are in need of new homes after law enforcement seized them from a home, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA).

The goats, along with an adult mustang and emu, were seized in January as part of an investigation.

According to the MSPCA, the previous owner of the animals failed to pay a bond, ordered by a judge, that allows animal welfare organizations holding the seized animals to cover the cost of caring for them.

“The sheer number of animals [in this case] and significance of their medical needs have stretched all of our space and staff resources to the max,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell.

The MSPCA said 29 baby goats were born at the farm over the past six months because a dozen does were pregnant at the time of the seizure.

“The babies are adorable. We’ve loved taking care of them—and more than anything we’re grateful for the support from our community that enabled us to rescue them from such dangerous living conditions,” said Rachel Diersen, assistant manager of equine and farm animals at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm.

Keiley said it is presumed that the entire herd of goats has been exposed to Caprine Arthritis Encephalitis and Johne’s Disease, which are both relatively common in domestic goats.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we intend to place the animals in homes in which they are the only ruminants on the property or can be housed separate from other ruminants per state regulations,” Keiley said, adding the goats must be adopted to homes in Massachusetts.

The mustang was transferred to a nonprofit animal welfare organization in Maine, but the emu named Jerry is up for adoption and is said to be “an entertaining character on the farm.”

“One of the cutest things about Jerry is that he’s already lived with some goat friends, and he seems to really love them,” Diersen said.

Anyone interested in adopting Jerry the emu can apply at mspca.org/nevinsadopt.

