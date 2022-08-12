Panama City local killed in Texas car crash

Panama City local killed in Texas car crash
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a multi-car crash near Amarillo, Texas.

At approximately 9:40 am Thursday, authorities report that a semi-truck veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with Sonny Reynolds of Panama City, who was driving a U-Haul box truck. A pickup truck traveling behind Reynolds hit the box truck. Upon impact, both the semi-truck and the box truck caught on fire.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Reynolds was pronounced deceased on the scene. The drivers of the semi-truck and the pickup truck were transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is currently still under investigation.

