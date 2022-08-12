The Panama City Police Department gets a new ride

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are adding some new wheels to their fleet and it’s not your typical patrol car.

This cart is the department’s new way of patrolling in downtown Panama City and St. Andrews.

The electric patrol vehicle is outfitted with lights and sirens.

Officers say the vehicle will help with transportation and emergencies during special events downtown.

It also helps the environment.

“It’s just another tool in our tool belt,” Officer Jay Walker, Panama City Police Department, said. “And it’s fully electric, everything is electric, so it’s quiet. It’s environmentally safe and it’s just fun to drive.”

The Panama City Police Department has two of these vehicles to use.

